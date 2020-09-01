AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,653 Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

