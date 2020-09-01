AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,227,247.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,163,418 shares of company stock valued at $99,320,261 over the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

