AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $627,000 in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 107,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,398,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $443,309.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

