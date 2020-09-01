AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

