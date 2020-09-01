AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

