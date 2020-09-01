AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Voya Financial stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

