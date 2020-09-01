AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,555 shares of company stock worth $3,618,802 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

