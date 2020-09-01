AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

