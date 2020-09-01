AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 92,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

