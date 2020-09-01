AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,221 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

