AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

