AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,368 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,648,398.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

