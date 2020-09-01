Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded by Commerzbank to “Hold”

Commerzbank cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

