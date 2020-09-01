Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 6,559 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $126,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

