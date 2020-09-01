Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 233,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2,372.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 108,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

