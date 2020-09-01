Algert Global LLC Sells 22,510 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Daktronics worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Daktronics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Daktronics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Daktronics by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 467,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 366,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Daktronics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 285,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $198.98 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 391,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,739.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

