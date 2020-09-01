Algert Global LLC Sells 13,320 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.17. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

