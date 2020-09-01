Algert Global LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. AxoGen, Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.