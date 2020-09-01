Algert Global LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 47.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 751,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

