Algert Global LLC Invests $173,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

