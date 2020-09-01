Algert Global LLC Invests $173,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DFIN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.78.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.