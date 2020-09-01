Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 27.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 83.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,773 shares of company stock worth $239,769. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

