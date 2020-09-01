Algert Global LLC Has $160,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.