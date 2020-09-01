Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,883 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 517% compared to the typical daily volume of 305 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,180,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,547,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.