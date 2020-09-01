Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.55

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

