Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of AGI opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $29,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $6,329,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 61.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 873,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

