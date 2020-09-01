Ajo LP Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Nomura increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,196.31. 152,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.41. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

