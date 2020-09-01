Ajo LP Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Ajo LP raised its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

