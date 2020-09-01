Ajo LP Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Gentex by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 90,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 343,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,483. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

