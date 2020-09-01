Ajo LP Buys 9,019 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ajo LP grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $598.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.80 and its 200-day moving average is $517.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

