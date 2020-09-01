Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.00 ($90.59).

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €68.84 ($80.99) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.23.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.