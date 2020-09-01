Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $284.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APD traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $296.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.01. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

