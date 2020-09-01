Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Air Lease by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

