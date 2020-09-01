Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $500.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.