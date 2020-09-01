Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 46,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,949. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$779.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$662.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.