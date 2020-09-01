Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

