Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $136.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 17203900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.
ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
