ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth $3,206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

