9,249 Shares in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dorman Products stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

