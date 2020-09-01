848 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total value of $2,167,784.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $391.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.73. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

