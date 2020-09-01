795 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.34. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,760. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $129.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

