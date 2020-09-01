7,650 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

