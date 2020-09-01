7,288 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

