$51.87 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $51.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.99 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $60.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $213.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.87 million to $217.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $254.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

