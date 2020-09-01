5,010 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,629,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 441,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,248,000 after buying an additional 695,199 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,907,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after buying an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

