$5.86 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

US Foods stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.