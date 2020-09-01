490 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 21,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock traded up $11.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $859.84. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $790.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

