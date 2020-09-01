44,857 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

