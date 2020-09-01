4,183 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 272,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $340,268,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 759,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,272. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

