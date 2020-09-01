40,000 Shares in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $8,343,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $8,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 511,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Knowles stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

