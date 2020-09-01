3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 3M were worth $111,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $163.94. 14,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.